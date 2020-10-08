Rescue group seeks help in finding hiker missing overnight near Silverthorne

The Summit County Rescue Group is asking for any information that could help locate Ken May, a hiker who went missing Wednesday night near Silverthorne.

Photo from Summit County Rescue Group

The Summit County Rescue Group is asking for public assistance in finding a hiker who went missing near the Willowbook Trail outside of Silverthorne on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The rescue team was notified at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday that a hiker named Ken May failed to return from his hike. May, an experienced hiker, left his vehicle near the Willowbrook trailhead at around 7 a.m. with the intention of summiting Mount Silverthorne. He was expected to return at around 6:45 p.m.

May was equipped with a SPOT-tracking device that sent automatic GPS position updates. At around 1:20 p.m., the GPS system tracked him descending from the summit of Mount Silverthorne. His last coordinates were received at about 5:30 p.m., placing him on the ridgeline descending toward Salmon and Willow Lakes. His device is no longer sending updates.

May is 71 years old, and is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 130 pounds. He was wearing glasses, khaki hiking pants and either a helmet or broad-brimmed sun hat. He’s also carrying a blue backpack.

The rescue group search for May throughout the night and morning in the Willow Lakes and Salmon Lake area, along with his last known GPS coordinates, but have been unsuccessful in locating him.

Any hikers that were in the area in the past 24 hours and might have information about May are being asked to call Charles Pitman at 970-333-9856.