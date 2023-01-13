Rescuers find no burials Thursday in large avalanche on north side of Loveland Pass

No one was found buried in a large avalanche on the north side of Loveland Pass on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy photo

A large avalanche near Loveland Pass with unknown burials drew a sizable rescue response Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, and was followed in quick succession by another slide in the area.

No one was found buried in the initial slide at Mt. Trelease, the Evergreen-based volunteer group Alpine Rescue Team said in a Facebook post Thursday.

But as rescuers work, the team received a call for another avalanche in the area of Idiots Cornice near the summit of Loveland Pass, the post said. Loveland Ski Patrol helped clear that second avalanche and no one was found buried.

Rescue teams were called to the first avalanche a few minutes after 12:30 p.m. and the second less than an hour later, around 1:15 p.m., according to the Alpine Rescue Team’s website .

A field report filed with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Thursday describes the avalanche on Mt. Trelease from the perspective of a backcountry skier who said he was below the southeast face of the mountain at the time of the slide.

“I looked up and saw the face avalanche,” Oliver Deshler wrote in the report. “We quickly grabbed our packs and started skiing as the powder cloud approached.”

A backcountry skier wrote in a report filed with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center that he skied away from the powder cloud of this avalanche on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy photo

The debris stopped about 100 yards from where Deshler and his colleagues had been, he wrote in the report.

“We were happy we’d given the face such a wide berth,” Deshler wrote. “We searched the debris with a few others that were out there and didn’t pick up any signals. The debris did cover a few skin tracks from earlier in the day.”

The pair of avalanches happened near Loveland Pass a day after the Colorado Avalanche Information Center warned that dangerous avalanche conditions will continue through the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Since Dec. 26, the center has recorded more than 870 avalanche,s and there has been a fatal avalanche accident each of the last three weekends, including one death in Summit County.