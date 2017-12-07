Rescuers retrieve teen from Colorado mine shaft

Officials in Golden say rescuers have retrieved a teenage boy who fell into an old mine shaft while climbing in the area.

Video from the scene showed rescuers using ropes and pulleys to lift a stretcher holding the boy out of the mine shaft on Thursday afternoon.

Golden Fire Department spokeswoman Karlyn Tilley said earlier that the 15-year-old is alert and talking to rescuers.

She says he told the rescuers that his leg is hurt but reported no other injuries. Tilley said he may have fallen as far as 300 feet when his rope snapped while climbing.

Tilley says the shaft doesn't go straight down, making the rescue difficult.