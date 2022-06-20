Residents can tour wildfire projects July 6
Th Summit County Wildfire Council will host a field trip Wednesday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m. to tour local fuel reduction and forestry projects.
Forestry and fire management staff will lead the tour. Tour-goers should meet at the Airport Road Parking Lot, 1700 Airport Road in Breckenridge. Some hiking and uneven terrain can be expected, and people should dress accordingly, officials say.
Registration is required and limited to 50 participants.
Sign up to attend at FDRD.org/calendar, and find the event on the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District calendar. Contact Dan Schroder at Dan.Schroder@summitcountyco.gov or Ashley Garrison at Ashley.Garrison@colostate.edu for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.