Residents can tour wildfire projects July 6

Local crews contracted by the U.S. Forest Service continue fuel reductions efforts throughout Summit County with tree felling and chipping projects that will last through at least 2018. Here, a post-mitigation photo from the Highlands Stewardship Project in Breckenridge to remove dead, fire-prone trees and allow for new, younger vegetation diversity.

Courtesy of White River National Forest |

Th Summit County Wildfire Council will host a field trip Wednesday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m. to tour local fuel reduction and forestry projects.

Forestry and fire management staff will lead the tour. Tour-goers should meet at the Airport Road Parking Lot, 1700 Airport Road in Breckenridge. Some hiking and uneven terrain can be expected, and people should dress accordingly, officials say.

Registration is required and limited to 50 participants.

Sign up to attend at FDRD.org/calendar , and find the event on the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District calendar. Contact Dan Schroder at Dan.Schroder@summitcountyco.gov or Ashley Garrison at Ashley.Garrison@colostate.edu for more information.