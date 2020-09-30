Residents urged not to report smoke from Williams Fork Fire

Smoke from the Williams Fork Fire is seen from a Silverthorne parking lot Aug. 15.

Photo by Calista Porter

Officials are asking residents and visitors not to call 911 to report visible smoke from the Williams Fork Fire burning north of Summit County in Arapaho National Forest.

Smoke is visible in the area north of Interstate 70 and east of Ptarmigan Mountain near Silverthorne, according to a text alert from the Summit County government. But officials said the smoke is drifting south from the Williams Fork Fire, and they are urging residents not to report it.

The Williams Fork Fire started Aug. 14 near the Henderson Mill in Grand County, and has reached nearly 13,000 acres. The fire is about 14% contained, according to the most recent report from Inciweb.