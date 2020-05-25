Restaurants can open for in-person dining at 50% capacity Wednesday

The outdoor patio at BLD in Breckeridge is pictured on Wednesday, May 6. Gov. Jared Polis announced via news release on Monday, May 25 that restaurants will be able to open on Wednesday with limited capacities.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Gov. Jared Polis has updated the Safer at Home Executive Order to allow restaurants to open for in-person dining with limited capacity on Wednesday, May 27, according to a press release. The executive order is extended to June 1 and a public health order will be released tomorrow. Restaurants can open for in-person dining at 50% capacity of the posted indoor occupancy code limit but cannot exceed 50 people. According to the release, restaurants are encouraged to provide as much outdoor service as possible. Bars will remain closed, the release noted that these types of establishments that do not serve food will be evaluated in June.

A three-page document detailing guidance for restaurants can be found here: Drive.Google.com/File/d/1_yyWSUnb40TKDBk9EcvYcSkOzhCDV8NA/view. The guidance asks restaurants to limit party sizes to eight people, reduce groups congregating inside or outside of the restaurant and to work with local authorities to expand space for outdoor dine-in service.

The release also says that children’s day camps and youth sports camps can open on June 1, but overnight camps will be closed throughout June. Private campsites may open May 25, but if a county would like to keep campsites closed, county commissioners can consult their local public health agency and then notify the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. State Park campsites are already open.

The executive order to close ski areas has expired and ski areas and resorts can work with local authorities to open. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is opening Wednesday.