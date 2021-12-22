 Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Summit County | SummitDaily.com
Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Summit County

The Christmas Day buffet at Spencer’s Restaurant includes a carving station with prime rib and maple glazed smoked ham.
Getty Images

The following restaurants are open on Christmas Day in Summit County. To add your restaurant to this list, email the details to news@summitdaily.com.

Arapahoe Cafe & Pub, 626 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon; 970-468-0873, ArapahoeCafe.com

  • Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to close
  • Menu: regular menu

Pug Ryan’s Brewing Co., 104 Village Place, Dillon; 970-468-2145, PugRyans.com

  • Hours: noon to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Prime rib dinner available 3-8 p.m. while supplies last. Full menu also available.
  • Cost: $28 for 10 ounces, $36 for 16 ounces
  • Reservations: 970-468-2145

South Ridge Seafood Grill, 500 S. Main Street, Unit 2C, Breckenridge; 970-547-0063, SouthRidgeSeafoodGrill.com

  • Hours: 4 p.m. to close
  • Menu: regular menu

Spencer’s Restaurant at Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-453-8755, BeaverRun.com/dining/spencers

  • Hours: noon to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: French onion soup, Hatch green chili corn chowder, prime rib, maple glazed smoked ham, chicken cordon blue, basil pesto gnocchi, seafood paella, pork belly penne, roasted Brussels sprouts and dessert
  • Cost: free for children 5 and younger, $24 for children 6-11, $68 for adults
  • Reservations: ExploreTock.com/beaverrunresort

Yo Mommas Cantina, 1900 Airport Road, Breckenridge; 970-423-6692, YoMommasTacos.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: regular menu

