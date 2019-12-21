Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Summit County
American
Bread+Salt, 401 E. Main St., Frisco
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Menu: regular menu
- Reservations: no reservations
Doma1898, 207 N. Main St., Breckenridge
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
- Menu: regular menu
- Reservations: 970-453-1525 or info@doma1898.com
Red Mountain Grill, 703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon
- Hours: 1 p.m. to close
- Menu: regular menu
- Reservations: no reservations
Spencer’s Restaurant at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: seafood, carving station, traditional sides, salads, crudite, artisan bread, soups, pie and cakes
- Cost: $60 for adults, $25 for children ages 5 to 12, free for children 4 and younger
- Reservations: 970-453-8755
Uptown on Main, 304 Main St., Frisco
- Hours: noon to close
- Menu: regular menu
- Reservations: no reservations
Asian
JJ Chinese Cuisine, 290 Summit Place Shopping Village, Silverthorne
- Hours: 11 a.m. to close
- Menu: regular menu
- Reservations: no reservations
Nozawa Sushi & Hibachi, 282 Dillon Ridge Road No. B, Dillon
- Hours: 1 p.m. to close
- Menu: regular menu
- Reservations: no reservations
Italian
Bagalis, 320 E. Main St., Frisco
- Hours: 4 to 9 p.m.
- Menu: regular menu
- Reservations: 970-668-0601 or info@bagalisfrisco.com
