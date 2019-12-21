Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Summit County

News | December 21, 2019

Staff report

American

Bread+Salt, 401 E. Main St., Frisco

  • Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Menu: regular menu
  • Reservations: no reservations

Doma1898, 207 N. Main St., Breckenridge

  • Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: regular menu
  • Reservations: 970-453-1525 or info@doma1898.com

Red Mountain Grill, 703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon

  • Hours: 1 p.m. to close
  • Menu: regular menu
  • Reservations: no reservations

Spencer’s Restaurant at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: seafood, carving station, traditional sides, salads, crudite, artisan bread, soups, pie and cakes
  • Cost: $60 for adults, $25 for children ages 5 to 12, free for children 4 and younger
  • Reservations: 970-453-8755

Uptown on Main, 304 Main St., Frisco

  • Hours: noon to close
  • Menu: regular menu
  • Reservations: no reservations

Asian

JJ Chinese Cuisine, 290 Summit Place Shopping Village, Silverthorne

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to close
  • Menu: regular menu
  • Reservations: no reservations

Nozawa Sushi & Hibachi, 282 Dillon Ridge Road No. B, Dillon

  • Hours: 1 p.m. to close
  • Menu: regular menu
  • Reservations: no reservations

Italian

Bagalis, 320 E. Main St., Frisco

Is your restaurant open on Christmas Day? Email the details to news@summitdaily.com to be added to this list.

