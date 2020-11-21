Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Summit County | SummitDaily.com
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Summit County

Local restaurants offering to-go orders on Thanksgiving day

Staff report
  

Free dinners

Father Dyer United Methodist Church, 310 Wellington Road, Breckenridge

  • Hours: 4-7 p.m.
  • Menu: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, homestyle stuffing, cranberry orange compote and pie
  • Cost: free

The Rotary Club of Summit County, Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne

  • Hours: noon to 3 p.m.
  • Menu: traditional Thanksgiving dinner
  • Cost: free

Paid dinners

5th Ave Grille, 423 Main St., Frisco, 970-668-3733, 5thAveGrille.com

  • Hours: Noon to 8:30 p.m.
  • Menu: Full menu and Thanksgiving dinner consisting of butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey with gravy, cranberry cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, vanilla-glazed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms and crispy onions, orange-zested cranberry sauce, and choice pumpkin cheesecake or apple tart
  • Cost: Thanksgiving dinner: $32 for adults, $16 for children younger than 12
  • Deadline to order: None, preorders recommended

The Breckenridge Tap House, 105 N. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-2167, BreckenridgeTapHouse.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: Full menu

Briar Rose Chophouse, 109 Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-9948, BriarRoseChophouse.com

  • Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Thanksgiving dinner with choice of entree — turkey, trout or prime rib — served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes, stuffing, turkey gravy, sauteed green beans, butternut squash, cranberry sauce and choice of pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie
  • Cost: $31-$55
  • Deadline to order: None, preorders recommended

Food Hedz World Cafe & Catering, 842 N. Summit Blvd. No. 19, Frisco, 970-668-2000, FoodHedzCatering.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Menu: Bread and butter, roast Colorado turkey, turkey sauce, sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, country mashed potatoes, candied yams, Brussels sprouts with bacon and onions, and pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream
  • Cost: $36.95 for adults, $19.95 for children younger than 12
  • Deadline to order: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Modis, 113 S. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-4330, ModisBreck.com

  • Hours: 3-10 p.m.
  • Menu: Family-style Thanksgiving as well as single meals and meal kits
  • Cost: $150 for the family-style Thanksgiving meal that feeds four to six people
  • Deadline to order: None, preorders recommended

Pho Real, 301 N. Main St., Breckenridge 970-423-6732, GoPhoReal.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: Full menu

Red Buffalo Cafe, 358 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-468-4959, RedBuffaloCafe.com

  • Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Menu: Full menu

Red Mountain Grill, 703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon, 970-468-1010, RedMountainGrill.com

  • Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Menu: Full menu and traditional turkey dinner includes soup or salad, turkey, stuffing, truffled mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean almondine, and choice of pumpkin or apple pie.
  • Cost: $19.95 for the Thanksgiving dinner
  • Deadline to order: None

Salt Creek Steakhouse, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Breckenridge, 970-453-4949, SaltCreekBreck.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner with oven-roasted breast of turkey, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yams, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, gravy, apple cobbler and vanilla ice cream. (Ham and additional sides available)
  • Cost: $160 for dinner package for five to six people, main dishes and sides can be sold individually
  • Deadline to order: 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23

Windy City Pizza & Pub, 400 North Park Avenue No. 15A, Breckenridge, 970-453-5570 and 191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-485-6263, WindyCityPizza.co

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: Full menu

Are you open on Thanksgiving day? Email the details — including hours, menu, cost and deadline to order — to news@summitdaily.com to be added to this list.

