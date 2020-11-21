Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Summit County
Local restaurants offering to-go orders on Thanksgiving day
Local restaurants offering to-go orders on Thanksgiving day
Free dinners
Father Dyer United Methodist Church, 310 Wellington Road, Breckenridge
- Hours: 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, homestyle stuffing, cranberry orange compote and pie
- Cost: free
The Rotary Club of Summit County, Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
- Hours: noon to 3 p.m.
- Menu: traditional Thanksgiving dinner
- Cost: free
Paid dinners
5th Ave Grille, 423 Main St., Frisco, 970-668-3733, 5thAveGrille.com
- Hours: Noon to 8:30 p.m.
- Menu: Full menu and Thanksgiving dinner consisting of butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey with gravy, cranberry cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, vanilla-glazed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms and crispy onions, orange-zested cranberry sauce, and choice pumpkin cheesecake or apple tart
- Cost: Thanksgiving dinner: $32 for adults, $16 for children younger than 12
- Deadline to order: None, preorders recommended
The Breckenridge Tap House, 105 N. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-2167, BreckenridgeTapHouse.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Menu: Full menu
Briar Rose Chophouse, 109 Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-9948, BriarRoseChophouse.com
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Thanksgiving dinner with choice of entree — turkey, trout or prime rib — served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes, stuffing, turkey gravy, sauteed green beans, butternut squash, cranberry sauce and choice of pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie
- Cost: $31-$55
- Deadline to order: None, preorders recommended
Food Hedz World Cafe & Catering, 842 N. Summit Blvd. No. 19, Frisco, 970-668-2000, FoodHedzCatering.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Menu: Bread and butter, roast Colorado turkey, turkey sauce, sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, country mashed potatoes, candied yams, Brussels sprouts with bacon and onions, and pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream
- Cost: $36.95 for adults, $19.95 for children younger than 12
- Deadline to order: Tuesday, Nov. 24
Modis, 113 S. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-4330, ModisBreck.com
- Hours: 3-10 p.m.
- Menu: Family-style Thanksgiving as well as single meals and meal kits
- Cost: $150 for the family-style Thanksgiving meal that feeds four to six people
- Deadline to order: None, preorders recommended
Pho Real, 301 N. Main St., Breckenridge 970-423-6732, GoPhoReal.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Menu: Full menu
Red Buffalo Cafe, 358 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-468-4959, RedBuffaloCafe.com
- Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Menu: Full menu
Red Mountain Grill, 703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon, 970-468-1010, RedMountainGrill.com
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Full menu and traditional turkey dinner includes soup or salad, turkey, stuffing, truffled mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean almondine, and choice of pumpkin or apple pie.
- Cost: $19.95 for the Thanksgiving dinner
- Deadline to order: None
Salt Creek Steakhouse, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Breckenridge, 970-453-4949, SaltCreekBreck.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner with oven-roasted breast of turkey, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yams, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, gravy, apple cobbler and vanilla ice cream. (Ham and additional sides available)
- Cost: $160 for dinner package for five to six people, main dishes and sides can be sold individually
- Deadline to order: 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23
Windy City Pizza & Pub, 400 North Park Avenue No. 15A, Breckenridge, 970-453-5570 and 191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-485-6263, WindyCityPizza.co
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Menu: Full menu
Are you open on Thanksgiving day? Email the details — including hours, menu, cost and deadline to order — to news@summitdaily.com to be added to this list.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Summit County
Local restaurants offering to-go orders on Thanksgiving day