Results: 2019 Dillon Open Regatta sailing races

DILLON — Weather heavily affected the number of races able to be held at this past weekend’s Dillon Open Regatta, the world’s highest annual regatta at 9,017 feet above sea level, hosted by the Dillon Yacht Club. In the end several Summit County locals finished in the top three of their respective racing divisions.

Sailors in big-boat racing divisions were able to get in a maximum of only two races in their respective divisions, all big-boat races held Saturday, while small boats were able to get as many as a dozen races in over the two days.

Cole Brunner, who helped to host and coach at the event as a senior sailing instructor for Dillon Junior Sailing, said Saturday’s lighter, shifting winds affected the ability of big boats to get out and race while Sunday’s thunderstorm-riddled weather reduced racing to just a few small-boat races.

“This year, for the dinghies (small boats), we were able to get 11 to 12 races off for most boats,” Brunner said. “So we were very diligent in getting the dinghies on the water and racing pretty good conditions Saturday. We had a little light wind, but what was happening was the wind was circling around the lake, and whenever the wind circles, we have to move the course accordingly.”

Brunner said the winds forced three course resets Saturday. Then, on Sunday, only about a half-dozen small-boat races were able to go off due to winds sustained at 8 to 12 knots, with puffs up to 15.

2019 Dillon Open Regatta at Lake Dillon

Etchells fleet

Place. boat, helm name, race 1 (place), race 2, total

1. Silverback, Frank Keesling, 1, 1, 2

2. Bullseye, Scott Snyder, 3, 2, 5

3. Mendocino, Rich Rinehart, 2, 5, 7

J-22 fleet

1. Nauti Moose, Michael Kline, 1, 2, 3

2. Mud Flap Girl, Ted Lischer, 6, 1, 7

3. Jonathan Bean, Jonathan Bean, 3, 4, 7

J-24 fleet

1. Event Horizon, Stephen Bergman, 2, 1, 3

2. Phantom, Todd Warnygora, 1, 3, 4

3. Sheetheads, Frank Kelble, 6, 2, 8

PHRF A fleet

Place. boat, helm name, rating, score

1. Shenanigans, Joe Chinburg, 198, 1

2. CeeLaygs, Toby Hamer, 218, 2

3. Galactic, Mark Reece, 135, 3

PHRF B fleet

1. Wharf Rat, Patrick Dorsch, 270, 1

2. The Brew Crew, Keith DeLine, 2

3. Don’t Look. Back, Robert Nold, 3

Pearson Ensign Fleet

Place. boat, helm name, score

1. Wildcat, Gerry Huttrer, 1

2. Black Cat, Christopher Williams, 2

3. Ptarmagin, Chris Pierce, 3

Star fleet

Place. boat, helm name, race 1 (place), race 2, total

1. Quick Exchange, Aaron Smith, 1, 2, 3

2. Quick Feet, Paul Kresge, 3, 1, 4

3. Elusive, Hans Bucher, 2, 3, 5

Laser full

Place. yacht club, skipper, Total points over 11 races

1. Denver Sailing Association, Carlos Abisambra, 13

2. DSA & Dillon Yacht Club, Kurt Robinson, 25

3. Dan Desenmeyer, DYC, 32

Laser radial

1. Community Sailing of Colorado, Alex Horne, 11

2. DYC, Lucas Fesenmeyer, 23

3. CSC, Ryan Gelston, 25

C420

Place. yacht club, skipper, Total points over 10 races

1. CSC, Cameron Holland/Case Huey, 9

2. CSC, Tamsin Horne/Dora Shlosberg, 18

3. CSC, Johnny Raheb/Heath Megnin, 27

RS Tera

Place. yacht club, skipper, Total points over 12 races

1. CSC/Union Sailing Club, Carl Richter, 10

2. CSC/USC, Henry Richter, 18

3. Leonardo Fernandes, CSC, 40