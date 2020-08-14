Results: 7th annual Mountain’s Revenge

Mountain bikers ride on the Continental Divide during last weekend's seventh annual Mountain's Revenge race.

Photo from Adam Shaw

Taylor Shelden and Holly Borowski won last weekend’s 7th annual Mountain’s Revenge mountain bike marathon based out of Montezuma.

In the spirit of the classic Montezuma’s Revenge event, which was last hosted in 2006, the Mountain’s Revenge is a solo 24-hour mountain bike race of attrition where cyclists complete as many miles as they can on successive loops based out of the Montezuma area. The loops, up to 13 in total, are all above 9,000 feet and ascend through and up the Continental Divide area. Each rider is allowed to use only one bike and one set of wheels for the entire event.

Of the 21 cyclists this year, Shelden’s completion of nine loops was the most of any rider, completing 127.6 miles and 25,028 feet of elevation gain in 10 hours and 43 minutes. Shelden began his cycling at 2:18 a.m. and ended at 12:51 p.m. Runner-up Brad Ellis completed eight loops just after 10 a.m., and third-place finisher Ben Eck completed eight loops before noon.