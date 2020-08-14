Results: 7th annual Mountain’s Revenge
Taylor Shelden wins with 127.6 miles, 25K of elevation gain in 10 hours, 43 minutes
Taylor Shelden and Holly Borowski won last weekend’s 7th annual Mountain’s Revenge mountain bike marathon based out of Montezuma.
In the spirit of the classic Montezuma’s Revenge event, which was last hosted in 2006, the Mountain’s Revenge is a solo 24-hour mountain bike race of attrition where cyclists complete as many miles as they can on successive loops based out of the Montezuma area. The loops, up to 13 in total, are all above 9,000 feet and ascend through and up the Continental Divide area. Each rider is allowed to use only one bike and one set of wheels for the entire event.
Of the 21 cyclists this year, Shelden’s completion of nine loops was the most of any rider, completing 127.6 miles and 25,028 feet of elevation gain in 10 hours and 43 minutes. Shelden began his cycling at 2:18 a.m. and ended at 12:51 p.m. Runner-up Brad Ellis completed eight loops just after 10 a.m., and third-place finisher Ben Eck completed eight loops before noon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User