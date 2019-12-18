Results and photos: Frisco’s Up & At ‘Em Nordic ski race series

Dillon's Jill Sorensen finishes second in Wednesday's 7.5k Up & At Em race at the Frisco Nordic Center.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Local cross-country skiers layered up for Wednesday morning’s low temperatures to take part in the first Up & At ‘Em Nordic ski race of the season.

The race was a 7.5-kilometer skate won by Taeler McCrerey of Frisco. The 22-year-old completed the course in 34 minutes and 12 seconds, just under a minute faster than overall runner-up Jill Sorensen, 42, of Dillon (35:09). Kate Zander, 33, of Breckenridge rounded-out the women’s podium placers with a time of 37:40.

Chad Sigler, 45, of Frisco won the men’s race with a time of 35:31, more than three minutes faster than men’s race runner-up Matthew Mosca, 30, of Denver (39:19). Steve Lipsher, 53, of Silverthorne, was the third-fastest men’s racer on the day with a time of 50:43.

The remaining races in this winter’s series are scheduled for Jan. 8 (7.5-kilometer classic), Jan. 22 (7.5-kilometer skate), Feb. 5 (7.5-kilometer classic) and Feb. 19 (7.5-kilometer skate). All races begin at 7 a.m. from the Frisco Nordic Center. For full results, to register for a future race and for more information on the series, visit bit.ly/upandatemfrisco.