Results: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Rise & Shine Rando ski mountaineering race series

A ski mountaineer descends Arapahoe Basin Ski Area during Tuesday morning's Rise & Shine Rando Series ski mountaineering race.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Rory Kelly and Jill Seager won Tuesday morning’s penultimate Rise & Shine Rando ski mountaineering race of the 2019-20 series.

At the first race of the new year, Kelly completed the course with a time of 56 minutes and 20 seconds — 37 seconds faster than runner-up Jason Killgore. David Glennon took third with a time of 57:07. A total of 47 men competed Tuesday.

In the women’s race, Seager won with a time of 1:05:44, nearly three minutes faster than runner-up Nikki LaRochelle (01:08:16). Tara Richardson took third place with a time of 01:13:12 in a race that featured 12 women. Seager’s winning time would have placed her ahead of all but 10 of the men in the men’s race.

Tuesday’s course had ski mountaineers duck into the trees for a bit. It also featured a boot-pack hike up West Wall to Cornice Wall. Racers skied down to the bottom of Zuma Chair in the Montezuma Bowl on the ski area’s back side. The race concluded with a skin up the Zuma Bowl up Columbine to Northern Spy before finishing inside the Il Rifugio restaurant at ski patrol headquarters at the top of the ski area.

The sixth and final Rando race of the season is scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.