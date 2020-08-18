Results: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Summer Trail Run No. 3

A woman runs up Arapahoe Baskin Ski Area during a summer trail run series event in 2018.

Photo from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Maria Leech and Steve Disch ran the fastest times on the 4.4-mile course, the third virtual race in Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s summer trail running series.

Recorded with the Strava fitness application, Leech’s time of 41 minutes and 41 seconds Saturday, Aug. 15, was nearly two minutes faster than Disch (43:38). Leech (9:24) and Disch (9:50) were the only two runners to post paces faster than 10 minutes per mile on the Strava segment that climbed more than 1,300 feet. Kevin Bold (45:03) ran to the third-fastest time, while Whitney Henceroth (49:41) was the women’s runner-up.

The race began from the Arapahoe Basin base area at 10,385 feet before climbing more than 1,000 feet over 1 1/2 miles.

After a quick dip in descent, racers continued to a top elevation of 11,683 before descending via an alternate route to the plaza at the finish line.