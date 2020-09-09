Results: Breckenridge Crest half-marathon and 10K
Hagen, McDowell-Larson top local finishers in modified Strava format
Breckenridge local Eva Hagen won the women’s 10-kilometer run at this past weekend’s modified Breckenridge Crest half-marathon and 10K.
This year, Maverick Sports Promotions Event Director Jeff Westcott modified the race to take place on shorter pre-marked course segments, on which the 77 runners could record and submit times via the Strava program.
Hagen, 52, won the 10K with a time of 52 minutes and 37 seconds, in front of runner-up Jenny Wong, 38, of Dillon (55:39) and third-place finisher Loni Gray, 51, of Fort Collins (1:12:56).
Hagen’s time placed her second overall in the 10K race, eight minutes behind men’s winner Travis Lavin’s time of 44:41, while Wong’s performance was good for fourth overall.
The other top local runner at the Breck Crest last weekend was Breckenridge local Sharon McDowell-Larson. The 60-year-old finished third in the women’s half-marathon race, behind winner Jane Murawski, 39, of Idaho Springs (2:09:42) and runner-up Susan Loken, 57, of Phoenix (2:16:56).
In the men’s races, the top local finisher in the half-marathon was Matt Larsen. The 49-year-old Breckenridge resident earned fifth place in the men’s race with a time of 2:12:39. The top-three finishers in the men’s half-marathon were Andy Wacker, 31, of Boulder (1:31:36), Timmy Parr, 38, of Gunnison (1:36:03) and Daniel Holligan, 35, of Denver (1:57:34).
Lavin, 32, of Golden won the men’s 10K ahead of Sean McNeil, 30, of Golden (53:25) and Chris Haydek, 29, of Denver (56:18).
For more information on the race and for full age-group division results, visit MavSports.com/breck-crest.
