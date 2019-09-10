Results: Breckenridge Oktoberfest 5K Trail Run, Hockey Tournament

Scott Jarriel crosses the finish line in 24 minutes and 11 seconds to win Saturday's Oktoberfest 5K Trail Run in Breckenridge.

Courtesy Breckenridge Recreation

BRECKENRIDGE — On Saturday, more than 190 runners took to a 315-foot elevation gain Breckenridge Oktoberfest 5K Trail Run course that topped out at 9,607 feet. Eleven runners completed the course in 30 minutes or less.

Scott Jarriel ran away with the competition, crossing the finish line in Blue River Plaza a full two minutes faster than any other runner, in 24 minutes and 11 seconds.

Julia Hawn also comfortably won the women’s race, completing it in 28 minutes and 28 seconds. The impressive showing placed her fifth overall and 50 seconds ahead of second-place women’s finisher Taylor Spillane (29:18).

Overall men

1. Scott Jarriel, 23, 24:11

2. John Borthwick, 55, 26:04

3. Cameron Kender, 27, 26:28

Overall women

1. Julia Hawn, 24, 28:28

2. Taylor Spillane, 24, 29:18

3. Stacey Spillane, 50, 29:21

Girls 17 & under

1. Madeline Graves, 47:41

2. Avery Nelson, 48:45

Women 18-29

1. Wendes Gray, 31:14

2. Evon Harmon, 31:19

3. Kristen St. Pierre, 32:27

Women 30-39

1. Shannon Haen, 34:25

2. Liz Rush, 34:25

3. Katie Kuchta, 36:20

Julia Hawn crosses the finish line in 28 minutes and 28 seconds to win the women’s race at Saturday’s Oktoberfest 5K Trail Run in Breckenridge.

Courtesy Breckenridge Recreation

Women 40-49

1. Beth Stockel, 32:09

2. Abby Crew, 34:30

3. Nichole Burrows, 36:04

Women 50-59

1. Nancy Buonanni, 38:05

2. Pamela Paling, 41:23

3. Denise Beattie, 42:47

Women 60+

1. Karen Karl, 44:26

2. Micky Collard, 44:26

3. Mary Ozimkowski, 54:10

Boys 17 & under

1. Aidan Miller, 40:51

2. Alexander Bauman, 45:23

Men 18-29

1. Ryan DiStefano, 30:57

2. Guadalupe Bobadilla, 31:09

3. Tyler Scott, 32:12

Men 30-39

1. Brandon O’Hara, 31:08

2. Aaron Seaman, 32:01

3. Juan De Hoyos, 32:18

Men 40-49

1. Ken Homme, 29:28

2. Jeffrey Franke, 29:35

3. Brent Narkiewicz, 29:46

Men 50-59

1. David Kuritar, 28:15

2. Brad Curtis, 30:00

3. John McCray, 30:37

Men 60+

1. Ben Nell, 40:11

2. Donald Karl, 43:01

3. Gary Bare, 01:00:08