Results: Dillon Yacht Club Summer Series through the Stars & Stripes Regatta

Josh Bowins-Rubin's boat, Zero Gravity, and Elvis Bergman's boat, Event Horizon, race during this past weekend's Stars & Stripes Regatta as part of the Dillon Yacht Club Summer Race Series on Dillon Reservoir.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

DILLON — The Dillon Yacht Club 2020 Summer Series has now sailed three races in different sailing divisions after this past weekend’s Stars & Stripes Regatta on Lake Dillon.

In the Performance Handicap Racing Fleet series, helm Stuart Palmer and his boat, Cita, lead the standings after winning the second and third races in the summer series, including victory this past weekend at the Stars & Stripes Regatta.

In the Yacht Club’s deepest division, the Etchells Fleet series, helm Scott Snyder and his boat, Bullseye, lead with a low total score of 6 after three races thanks to wins in the first and third races of the summer thus far, at the Peak 1 Regatta last month and the Stars & Stripes Regatta this past weekend. Helm Frank Keesling and his boat, Silverback, rank in a tie for second in the standings, with 10 points after first- and second-place finishes in the series’ second and third races of the summer. Helm Rick Norris and his boat, Bullet, are also tied for second with 10 points.

In the J-22 Fleet series, helm Dan Fesenmeyer and his boat, Insert Name Here, lead the division with a low of 4 points thanks to victories in the first and third races of the season.

In the five-boat competition that is the J-24 Fleet, helm Elvis Bergman and his boat, Event Horizon, reside in first through three races. At 4 points, Event Horizon is just one point ahead of runner-up Zero Gravity and helm Josh Bowins-Rubin, who won the first race of the season at the Peak 1 Regatta.

And in the Star Fleet, helm Tim Seeling and his boat, Ghost, rank first through three races thanks to victories at the second and third races of the season. The late Paul Kresge and his boat, Quick Feet, won the first race of the season.

The Summer Series is scheduled to continue with the Ptarmigan Regatta July 25-26, Peak 7 Regatta Aug. 15-16, the Mount Elbert Regatta Aug. 22-23 and the Changing Colors Regatta Sept. 12-13.