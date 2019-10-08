Results: Dillon Yacht Club’s final Frostbite Series race of season
DILLON — This past weekend was the final Frostbite Series race of the season at the Dillon Yacht Club.
Captain Dan Fesenmeyer and his J-22 boat Family Feud won while Bill Darling and Camprobber took second.
In third place, Josh Bowins-Rubin raced the J-24 Zerp Gravity to third while a J-22, Gunner’s Mate, led by Jim Vogel, took fourth.
Chris Pierce sailed the Ensign Ptarmigan to fifth place, ahead of the J-24 Blue Side Down in sixth.
In seventh, Lee Rawe sailed the J-22 Catch 22, and there was a tie for eighth place between Brad Peterson’s J-24 Speed of Head and Keith Tayman’s J-80 Goose.
In tenth place, Stuart Palmer sailed the Schock 40 named Cita.
