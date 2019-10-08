 Results: Dillon Yacht Club’s final Frostbite Series race of season | SummitDaily.com

Results: Dillon Yacht Club’s final Frostbite Series race of season

News | October 8, 2019

Antonio Olivero

The Goose crew sails on Lake Dillon during this past weekend's final Frostbite race of the season.
Elaine Collins / Summit Daily reader

DILLON — This past weekend was the final Frostbite Series race of the season at the Dillon Yacht Club.

Captain Dan Fesenmeyer and his J-22 boat Family Feud won while Bill Darling and Camprobber took second.

In third place, Josh Bowins-Rubin raced the J-24 Zerp Gravity to third while a J-22, Gunner’s Mate, led by Jim Vogel, took fourth.

Chris Pierce sailed the Ensign Ptarmigan to fifth place, ahead of the J-24 Blue Side Down in sixth.

In seventh, Lee Rawe sailed the J-22 Catch 22, and there was a tie for eighth place between Brad Peterson’s J-24 Speed of Head and Keith Tayman’s J-80 Goose.

In tenth place, Stuart Palmer sailed the Schock 40 named Cita.

The crew of the Gunner’s Mate sail on Lake Dillon during this past weekend’s final Frostbite Series race of the season.
Elaine Collins / Summit Daily reader

