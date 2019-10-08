Results: Dillon Yacht Club’s final Frostbite Series race of season

The Goose crew sails on Lake Dillon during this past weekend's final Frostbite race of the season.

Elaine Collins / Summit Daily reader

DILLON — This past weekend was the final Frostbite Series race of the season at the Dillon Yacht Club.

Captain Dan Fesenmeyer and his J-22 boat Family Feud won while Bill Darling and Camprobber took second.

In third place, Josh Bowins-Rubin raced the J-24 Zerp Gravity to third while a J-22, Gunner’s Mate, led by Jim Vogel, took fourth.

Chris Pierce sailed the Ensign Ptarmigan to fifth place, ahead of the J-24 Blue Side Down in sixth.

In seventh, Lee Rawe sailed the J-22 Catch 22, and there was a tie for eighth place between Brad Peterson’s J-24 Speed of Head and Keith Tayman’s J-80 Goose.

In tenth place, Stuart Palmer sailed the Schock 40 named Cita.