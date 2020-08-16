Results: fourth Frisco Solo Series Race
Jeremiah Vaille and Sarah Stur won the fourth and final virtual race in the town of Frisco’s summer Solo Series.
The 5.7-mile race was marked out ahead of time on the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area from the Dickey Day start and finish line. After runners were given between noon Wednesday and noon Friday to run the course and upload their time to Strava, Jeremiah Vaille was the fastest male runner at 39:39. Vaille’s time was the only under 40 minutes and nearly five minutes quicker than runner-up Michael Shambarger (44:08).
In the women’s race, Sarah Stuhr’s time of 53:49 was the top time, ahead of Nikki LaRochelle (56:27) and Whitney Henceroth (56:32).
For more results, visit: Strava.com/Segments/25252482.
