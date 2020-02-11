Results: Frisco Gold Rush Nordic ski races

Henri Nicolas, 15, of Breckenridge, skates a portion of the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area trails to a victory during Saturday's 5K race at the Frisco Gold Rush Nordic skiing event.

Joe Kusumoto / town of Frisco

FRISCO — Amid all of last weekend’s snow, the skies opened up enough Saturday over the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area for the town of Frisco and the Frisco Nordic Center to host the 50th annual Frisco Gold Rush cross-country skiing event — the longest-running Nordic event in Colorado.

In the 25-kilometer skate race, Tyler Scholl, 19, of Kremmling and Erik Lynch, 25, of Steamboat Springs raced to the fastest time on the peninsula, each skier competing the course in one hour, 21 minutes and 26 seconds. Scholl and Lynch were joined on the overall men’s 25K podium by TJ Thrasher of Steamboat Springs (01:25:58).

In the women’s 25K skate, Taeler McCrerey, 22, of Frisco won with a time of 01:29:30, more than two minutes ahead of runner-up Jill Sorensen, 42, of Dillon. Another summit local in 17-year-old Tai-Lee Smith joined them on the podium with a third-place time of 01:35:30.

In the 10K classic, Ron Uhle, 62, of Breckenridge won with a time of 45:19, nearly two minutes faster than Dan Snare, 58, of Golden (47:12) and fellow podium placer Dan Bell, 61, of Steamboat Springs (47:40).

In the women’s 10K classic, 56-year-old Ingrid Butts won with a time of 40:09, ahead of Lori Lange, 57, of Park City (43:52) and Kate Clement, 41, of Frisco (47:29).

Saturday’s 50th annual festivities also included a 10K skate, which was won by Breckenridge local Todd Greenwood, 41, with a time of 30:34. Greenwood was joined on the podium by 23-year-old Derek Hill (31:44) and Gray Wasson, 17, of Dillon (34:25).

In the women’s 10K skate race, Chrissy Lynch, 58, of Steamboat Springs won with a time of 27:59, ahead of Mia Dorris, 21, of Boulder (42:28) and Katherine Kent, 40, of Dillon (42:34).

And in the 5K race, Henri Nicolas, 15, of Breckenridge won with a time of 15:56, ahead of fellow Breck 15-year-old Sam Thebeau (16:16) and 17-year-old Zach Smith (16:17).

In the girls 5K race, Nina Schamberger of Breckenridge raced to a first-place time of 16:02. The rest of the podium included Summit locals in Kiera Stabile, 12, of Frisco (19:20) and Ella Hagen, 13, of Breckenridge (19:52).

For full age-group division results for all of Saturday’s Frisco Gold Rush races, go to bit.ly/FriscoGoldRushResults.