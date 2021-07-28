Results from French Gulch and Arapahoe Basin trail running races

A runner races in Sunday's second event in Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's summer trail running series.

Photo from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Thomas and Emily Chaston won the second race of the Summit Trail Running Series, the French Gulch 5K, on Thursday, July 22.

Runners raced on the 3.5-mile French Gulch short course Thursday morning after the race was postponed from Wednesday evening due to inclement weather. On the 422-foot vertical gain course, Thomas Chaston, 21, was the fastest of the 62 total racers with a time of 22 minutes and 6 seconds.

Emily Chaston, 18, won the 29-athlete women’s race with a time of 25:05. Her time was just under a minute ahead of runner-up Ella Hagen, 14, who crossed the finish line in 26:03. Emily Chaston and Hagen were joined on the podium by 15-year-old Jade Allen (26:13) while fellow 15-year-old Ruby Little took fourth place at 26:42.

Thomas Chaston was joined on the men’s podium by 15-year-old Matthew Edwards, who crossed the finish line in 23:12. Three more teens rounded out the top five of the 33-runner men’s division, including 17-year-old Nathan Morales (third, 23:51), 17-year-old Taylor Mallory (fourth, 23:54) and 15-year-old Nate Lumaye (fifth, 24:05).

Thursday’s course began from the B&B Trailhead before continuing right onto Turk’s Trail. Runners then made a left to get back onto the B&B Trail before running right onto the Reiling Dredge Trail. After racers crossed French Gulch Road, they continued straight onto the Upper Minnie Mine Trail and then the Lower Minnie Mine Trail before making a right onto X10U8 and crossing French Gulch Road once more before the finish at the B&B Trailhead.

The 8K long-course race, which featured 5.4 miles and 648 feet of vertical gain, was canceled.

The town of Breckenridge’s six-race annual summer running series will return Wednesday, Aug. 4, with the Baker’s Tank short- and long-course races.

On Sunday, July 25, at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Jeff Cuno and Kate Lapides-Black won the second of four races in A-Basin’s summer trail running series. Cuno won the 4.2-mile, 1,000-foot gain course with a time of 33:49, shortly before runner-up Tyler Veerman crossed the finish line in 34:05. Lapides-Black won the women’s race in 1:00:36.

The A-Basin series will resume with a 4.2-mile, 830-foot gain race Aug. 8.