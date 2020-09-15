Results: J-24 District 18 Championship
DILLON – With spectacular sailing conditions out on Lake Dillon on Saturday, Sept. 12, the Dillon Yacht Club hosted a district championship race for J-24 sailboats on Saturday.
In the five-race competition for the J-24 fleet, the Pinotage boat with Frank Keesling at the helm won the final two races to win the day’s championship with a low score of 11.0. The boat consisted of the skipper Keesling and crew Kevin Kelble, Mike Earl, Derek Frickey and Jerame Maes.
The runner-up boat was Zero Gravity, a crew who with Josh Bowins-Rubin at the helm won the day’s first two races for a score of 16.0. The third-place boat of the day was Zero Gravity, with Todd Warnagora at the helm for a score of 20.0.
