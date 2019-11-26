Results: Rise & Shine Rando ski mountaineering series at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Ski mountaineers brave the frigid, windy conditions at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Tuesday morning to ski uphill during the second Rise & Shine Rando Series race at A-Basin.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

DILLON — Racing in bone-chilling, wind-swept conditions, Rory Kelly and Summit County local Grace Staberg won Tuesday morning’s second Rise & Shine Rando ski mountaineering race of the season at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Staberg, the Summit High School senior who days prior qualified for the U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association’s 2020 Youth Olympic team skimo team, finished the race in 47 minutes and 22 seconds. That time was 27 seconds faster than runner-up Jill Seager (47:49), and Summit local Sierra Anderson finished in third at 49:11. Julia Park (01:00:30) and Christina Ward (01:04:28) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the men’s race, Rory Kelly skied away with the victory in 38:13, nearly three minutes faster than runner-up Jason Kilgore (41:05). David Glennon finished in third place with a time of 42:53, ahead of the fourth-place finisher, Summit High School senior and Youth Olympic qualifier Jeremiah Vaille (43:24). Fellow Summit local and elite youth ski mountaineer Connor Albin placed fifth (43:41).

Tuesday’s race saw competitors skin from the ski area’s Mountain Goat Plaza up High Noon and around a flag at Black Mountain Lodge. There, skiers removed their skins and skied down Ramrod back to the base area, from which they ascended on skins up High Noon again. On the second lap, skiers skinned up Dercum’s Gulch to Lenawee Face to the ski area’s patrol headquarters for an inside finish at the Snow Plume Refuge. The course had about 2,300 feet of total elevation gain.

The next race in the Rise & Shine Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10. For more information on the series, visit: arapahoebasin.com/events.