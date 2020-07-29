Results: Second races of Breckenridge, Frisco virtual trail run series

Bethany Michalak runs French Gulch en route to her win in the town of Breckenridge's second virtual race in the summer 2020 Summit Trail Running Series.

Vincent Hutton / Breckenridge Recreation

Morgan Elliot and Eva Hagen won last week’s 5.5-mile French Gulch long course as part of the second Summit Trail Running Series virtual event of the summer.

Elliot, 29, completed the 838-foot elevation gain course more than four minutes ahead of runner-up Mark Martin-Williams. Elliot’s Strava time clocked in at 39 minutes and 3 seconds compared to the 46-year-old Martin-Williams’ time of 43:29. The third-place finisher in the 11-runner men’s long course was Robert Norton, 35, who crossed the finish line in 48:27.

In the women’s long course, the 52-year-old Hagen’s time of 48:28 was seven seconds faster than runner-up Whitney Henceroth, 31, who completed the course in 48:35. Paige Embaugh, 19, was the third-place finisher in the 13-runner women’s long course in 50:55.

The French Gulch short course had runners traverse 2.8 miles and gain 280 vertical feet. Alex Maline, 17, was the fastest finisher in the men’s race, finishing the Strava course in 18:22, 19 seconds ahead of 16-year-old runner-up Henry Ilyasova (18:41). Turner Christians, 15, raced to third place with a time of 18:51.

On the 22-runner women’s short course, 14-year-old Bethany Michalak blazed en route to a win with a time of 19:28 ahead of runner-up Ella Hagen, 13, who finished in 22:23, seven seconds ahead of her mother, Eva Hagen (22:30).

The Breckenridge race followed the second event in the town of Frisco’s Solo Running Series from the week prior. In that 4.9-mile, 500-foot gain race, Michael Shambarger won the men’s race with a time of 36:09 ahead of runner-up Adam Feerst (39:08) and third-place finisher Josh Blanchard (40:31).

Kacey Donner won her second straight race in the Frisco women’s series crossing the Strava segment’s finish line in 36:24, 27 seconds before runner-up Kelly Ahern (36:51) who was followed by third-place finisher Jenny Wong (41:32).

The third event in Frisco’s summer series began Wednesday, July 29, and runs through noon Friday, July 31. The town of Breckenridge will host its third virtual race of the summer next week. For more information and to sign up, visit: TownOfFrisco.com/play/frisco-solo-series or BreckenridgeRecreation.com/activities-programs.