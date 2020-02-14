Results: Summit County 50+ Winter Games

Summit local Sharon Crawford competes in biathlon at this week's Summit County 50+ Winter Games.

Courtesy Karol Murray

FRISCO — The Summit County Senior Center hosted the annual Summit County 50+ Winter Games this week at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area and Keystone Resort.

On the giant slalom course, gold medalists in the women’s races included Michelle Huddleston (50-54, 22.2 seconds), Karen Stout (55-59, 25.1), Barbara Degrego (60-64, 20.8), Sandra Hawkins (65-69, 23.3), Catherine Hubble (70-74, 21.6) and Sharon Koblinski (75-79, 22.0). In the men’s races, Bernard Fritz-Krockow won the 60-64 age group (25.1) and other gold medalists were Emery Larson (65-69, 21.3), Jim Frank (70-74, 22.5), Bill Hubble (75-79, 22.2), James Hackney (80-84, 21.8) and Clyde Grindell (85-89, 27.1).

In the rally race, gold medalists included Huddleston, Eliane Mah (55-59), Linda Bush (60-64), Gayle Hise (65-69), Hubble (70-74), Koblinski (75-79), Fritz-Krockow (60-64), Mark Struss (65-69), Steve Bainbridge (70-74), Gene Teaney (75-79), Tupper Robinson (80-84) and Grindell (85-89).

In the obstacle course, gold medal-winning athletes were Huddleston (50-54, 1:31:83), Mah (55-59, 1:24:02), Bush (60-64, 1:19:14), Deborah Stacey (65-69, 1:13:98), Sharon Crawford (75-79, 1:17:23), Fritz-Krockow (60-64, 1:01:54), Struss (65-69, 55:66), Dick Hawley (70-74, 1:20:37), Teaney (75-79, 1:30:33), Hackney (80-84, 1:29:31) and Grindell (85-89, 2:21:95).

On the Frisco Nordic Center trails, gold medalists in the 10K freestyle event included Heather Day (60-64, 1:05:26), Kati Campbell (70-74, 1:02:49), Crawford (75-79, 1:15:28), David Dinowtiz (60-64, 1:10:53), Jim Heil (75-79, 1:16:08) and Igor Gesse (80-84, 1:24:40).

In the 5K classic, gold medalists were Huddleston (50-54, 51:53), Wendy Vawser (55-59, 30:57), Suzanne Struss (65-69, 45:07), Maryann Gaug (70-74, 48:29), Crawford (75-79, 35:26), Dinowitz (60-64, 29:27), Mark Struss (65-69, 38:38), Richard Greene (70-74, 35:35) and David Daney (80-84, 38:39).

On the snowshoe trails, in the short-course race gold medal winners were Huddleston (50-54, 22:20), Sandy Davis (70-74, 23:56), Bill Tracy (70-74, 21:31) and Hubble (75-79, 20:48). On the long course, gold medalists included Anne Goodman (65-69, 38:04), Crawford (75-79, 39:57), Walker (70-74, 39:11) and Marlin Smickley (80-84, 38:14).

In the biathlon, gold medalists included Huddleston (50-54, 9:15), Vawser (55-59, 11:37), Gaug (70-74, 9:40), Crawford (75-79, 6:04), Dinowitz (60-64, 4:51) Jim Fleshman (65-69, 7:17), Mark Swofford (70-74, 5:34), Don Devries (75-79, 7:13) and Gesse (80-84, 7:46).

And in the skate events, gold medalists in the one-lap skating race were Huddleston (50-54, 12.78), Hawley (70-74, 8.98) and Hubble (75-79, 9.48). In the four-lap race, gold medal winners were Huddleston (50-54, 42.06), Hawley (70-74, 43.14) and Hubble (75-79, 57.9).