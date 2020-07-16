Results: Summit Mountain Challenge Gold Run Rush

More than 70 cyclists raced in this week’s second event in the 2020 Summit Mountain Challenge, the Gold Run Rush.

For the virtual racing format, Maverick Sports Promotions and event Director Jeff Westcott marked racing segments on trails in the Breckenridge area. Riders then had a select time on Tuesday and Wednesday to ride the course segments and record times that were combined for an overall time for the virtual competition.

The combined segments included three cross-country portions, a downhill enduro portion as well as rides on popular town mountain bike trails Wire Patch and Sidedoor.

The fastest time on the segmented course was recorded by Taylor Shelden of Breckenridge, at 42 minutes and 1 second ahead of runner-up Leland Turner of Breckenridge (45:39) and third-place finisher Tim Faia of Breckenridge (46:13).

In the women’s competition, Ro Mayberry of Breckenridge won with a time of 55:36 besting runner-up Clare Hanson of Leadville 58:07 and Sarah Carney of Dillon (59:12).

Maverick Sports also hosted a downhill competition on the enduro segment combined with the Wire Patch and Sidedoor segments. Finn Remias of Breckenridge won that race with a time of 11:38 ahead of Shandy Sawyer of Breckenridge (11:52) and Andrew Dunlap of Breckenridge (12:14).

For more information on the summer virtual series and for full Gold Run Rush results, visit MavSports.com/summit-mountain-challenge.