Results: Summit Mountain Challenge Peaks Trail Time Trial

Taylor Shelden and Ro Mayberry of Breckenridge again won the Summit Mountain Challenge virtual mountain bike race this week, this time at the Peaks Trail Time Trial.

On the 6.7-mile Strava segment, Shelden recorded a time of 29 minutes and 16 seconds. It was the only sub-30-minute time of the 55 cyclists who took on the course that crested at 10,308 feet on the Peaks Trail from Breckenridge to Frisco.

Runner-up Leland Turner of Breckenridge finished in 30 minutes flat while third-place finisher Tim Faia raced to a time of 30:39. Shelden is one win away from sweeping this summer’s six Summit Mountain Challenge races.

Mayberry was the fastest woman on the course with her time of 36:05. Clare Hanson of Leadville raced to second with a time of 37:48 while Holly Wade Thompson of Dillon won the open women 45-plus division while finishing with the third-fastest female time on the day at 38:35.

Of the 17 youth cyclists who raced at the Frisco Nordic Center kids course, Fiona Florio was the fastest rider at 14:26. Asher Stein recorded the fastest boys time on the course at 14:46.

For more information and for full results, visit MavSports.com/results.