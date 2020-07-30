Results: Summit Mountain Challenge Pennsylvania Gulch Grind

Samantha Hessel rides during this week's Pennsylvania Gulch Grind Summit Mountain Challenge virtual mountain bike event. Hessel won the junior expert girls 16-18 division with a time of 01:12:07.

Photo by Linda Hessel

Taylor Shelden and Ro Mayberry of Breckenridge won this week’s third virtual event in the Summit Mountain Challenge, the Pennsylvania Gulch Grind.

On the pre-marked big course, Shelden won with a time of 40 minutes and 59 seconds, more than six minutes faster than overall runner-up and expert men 40-49 winner Adam Loomis of Breckenridge (46:36).

Mayberry was the fastest woman on the big course in a time of 55:11 ahead of runner-up Sharon McDowell-Larsen of Breckenridge, who won the expert/singlespeed women’s division with a time of 58:20.

The big course consisted of two cross-country and two enduro segments. There were also age group divisions that raced on a small course, with one cross-country and two enduro segments, and a kids course with one cross-country and one enduro segment.

Summit Mountain Challenge also cobbled together Strava results for an enduro-only virtual race where mountain bikers downhilled on the two enduro segments. In that more downhill-specific race, Nick Truitt of Breckenridge won with a time of 10:05, which was ahead of Shelden’s runner-up time of 10:07 and third-place finisher Ezekiel Hersh’s time of 10:16 on his home Breckenridge trails.

The top female in the enduro race was Mayberry (11:04), followed by Sarah Carney of Dillon (11:29) and Jaime Brede of Breckenridge (12:31).

In the single-segment kids enduro race, Louie Devito of Breckenridge won with a time of 5:19 ahead of Jack Shingles of Breckenridge (5:44) and Bergen Harberts of Denver (5:57). The fastest girl in the kids enduro segment was Haley Walsh of Dillon (6:22), followed by Anna Shingles of Breckenridge (6:32) and Sophie Dinse of Breckenridge (6:40).

For full age-group divisional results for the cross-country and enduro races, visit MavSports.com/summit-mountain-challenge-results.