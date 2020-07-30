Results: Summit Mountain Challenge Pennsylvania Gulch Grind
Taylor Shelden and Ro Mayberry of Breckenridge won this week’s third virtual event in the Summit Mountain Challenge, the Pennsylvania Gulch Grind.
On the pre-marked big course, Shelden won with a time of 40 minutes and 59 seconds, more than six minutes faster than overall runner-up and expert men 40-49 winner Adam Loomis of Breckenridge (46:36).
Mayberry was the fastest woman on the big course in a time of 55:11 ahead of runner-up Sharon McDowell-Larsen of Breckenridge, who won the expert/singlespeed women’s division with a time of 58:20.
The big course consisted of two cross-country and two enduro segments. There were also age group divisions that raced on a small course, with one cross-country and two enduro segments, and a kids course with one cross-country and one enduro segment.
Summit Mountain Challenge also cobbled together Strava results for an enduro-only virtual race where mountain bikers downhilled on the two enduro segments. In that more downhill-specific race, Nick Truitt of Breckenridge won with a time of 10:05, which was ahead of Shelden’s runner-up time of 10:07 and third-place finisher Ezekiel Hersh’s time of 10:16 on his home Breckenridge trails.
The top female in the enduro race was Mayberry (11:04), followed by Sarah Carney of Dillon (11:29) and Jaime Brede of Breckenridge (12:31).
In the single-segment kids enduro race, Louie Devito of Breckenridge won with a time of 5:19 ahead of Jack Shingles of Breckenridge (5:44) and Bergen Harberts of Denver (5:57). The fastest girl in the kids enduro segment was Haley Walsh of Dillon (6:22), followed by Anna Shingles of Breckenridge (6:32) and Sophie Dinse of Breckenridge (6:40).
For full age-group divisional results for the cross-country and enduro races, visit MavSports.com/summit-mountain-challenge-results.
