Results: Summit Mountain Challenge Soda Creek Scramble

Breckenridge local Taylor Shelden on the Wellington Park neighborhood mountain biking trails in his hometown of Breckenridge ahead of the Breckenridge 100 in 2018.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archive

This year’s edition of the Soda Creek Scramble was dubbed by event Director Jeff Westcott as the “Swan River Rampage,” as the five pre-marked trail segments took mountain bikers on three cross-country and two enduro segments on the other side of Tiger Road from Soda Creek.

Cyclists were encouraged to ride in groups while using a Strava profile to register for the virtual competition. The five-segment, cross-country race included 3.8 miles westbound on Galena Ditch, 4.5 miles on the ZL Trail and Discovery Ridge, a half-mile climb up Taylor Way and a total of just over 1.5 miles across two downhill segments, one on Excelsior and one spanning some of ZL into Discovery Ridge.

Taylor Shelden of Breckenridge extended his win streak in the series to four out of four races completing the course in 43 minutes and 57 seconds. The runner-up in the men’s overall and pro-open division was Tim Faia of Breckenridge (47:15) ahead of third-place finisher Nick Truitt of Breckenridge (48:08).

The fastest overall women’s time on the course was Christena Ward of Dillon (1:00:14) ahead of Opal Koning of Breckenridge (1:00:46) and Marin Ward of Dillon (1:03:12).

Westcott also tabulated times from the 1.5 miles of two pre-marked downhill segments for enduro-only results. Racing in the big bike open division, Andrew Carney of Dillon won the 43-rider enduro competition with a time of 5:47, with Truitt (5:52) and Shelden (5:55) finishing in second and third places, respectively. Koning (7:23) was the fastest female on the enduro segments, just two seconds faster than Marin Ward and three seconds faster than Christena Ward.

The next event in this summer’s Summit Mountain Challenge will be the Peaks Trail Time Trial and Frisco Nordic Center kids races Aug. 25-26. For full results and more information on the series, go to MavSports.com/summit-mountain-challenge-results.