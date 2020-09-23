Results: Summit Trail Running Series Carter Park races

Runners take part in the final of six Summit Trail Running Series events in summer 2018, the Carter Park 8K/14K in Breckenridge. The 2020 event was hosted in a virtual format due to COVID-19.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archives

Morgan Elliot and Jenny Wong were the winners of last week’s final virtual event in this summer’s Summit Trail Running Series, based out of and on the trails surrounding Carter Park. The virtual races required runners to record an individual time via the Strava application while running on course segments that were pre-marked by the town of Breckenridge’s recreation department.

On the 8.5-mile course, the 28-year-old Elliot won with a time of 57 minutes and 50 seconds. The 38-year-old Wong won the overall and women’s short-course races on a 6.4-mile course with a time of 57:07.

On the long course, which featured 1,066 feet of elevation gain, Elliot ran away from the competition, as runner-up Mark Martin-Williams, 46, completed the course in 1:10:09. The third-place finisher was 51-year-old Mark Hurlbert (1:14:40) while fourth-place runner Nicole Valentine, 38, won the women’s long-course race in 1:16:31. Valentine’s winning mark was more than nine minutes faster than women’s runner-up and 34-year-old Dani Zatkoff (1:25:02).

In the short-course race, which featured 731 feet of elevation gain, Wong defeated men’s winner and overall runner-up Scott Siriano, 53, by seven seconds (57:14). The third-place finisher and men’s runner-up on the day was 54-year-old Matt Larsen (59:37). In the women’s division, Wong defeated runner-up Susan Loken, 57, by more than 2 1/2 minutes, as Loken crossed the finish line in 59:46.