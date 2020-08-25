Results: Summit Trail Running Series, Horseshoe Gulch

Riley Lovejoy runs in last week's town of Breckenridge Summit Trail Running Series Horseshoe Gulch virtual race.

Photo from Breckenridge Recreation

Morgan Elliott and Whitney Henceroth won last week’s fourth race in the town of Breckenridge’s virtual Summit Trail Running Series.

On the 8.1-mile, 1,192-foot vertical gain Horseshoe Gulch course, the 28-year-old Elliott finished with a time of 53 minutes and 56 seconds. Runner-up Mark Martin-Williams, 46, crossed the finish line nearly 8 minutes later at 1:01:48. Third-place finisher Robert Norton, 34, ran to a time of 1:17:10.

Henceroth won the women’s race at 53:56, ahead of runner-up Mary Skowrow (1:24:00) and third-place finisher Linsey Joyce (1:26:56).

In the 3.5-mile, 415-foot vertical short-course race, Scott Siriano, 53, won with a time of 23:19. Josh Shriver, 13, was the men’s runner-up at 29:04, ahead of third-place finisher Cain Steinweig, 12, in 29:20.

In the women’s race, the mother-daughter duo of Eva and Ella Hagen finished 1-2, with the 54-year-old Eva’s time of 25:14 coming in 18 seconds faster than 13-year-old Ella’s 25:32. Jenny Wong, 38, ran to a third-place finish in 26:45.

The next virtual race in the series will be Sept. 2 at the Gold Run trailhead, where the long race will be 7.49 miles and the short race will be 4.94 miles. The summer’s virtual series will conclude with a to-be-announced course Sept. 16 at Carper Park. For more information, visit: BreckenridgeRecreation.com/programs/special-events-and-tournaments/summit-trail-running-series.