Results: Summit Trail Running Series Race No. 5, Flumes/Tom’s Baby

More than 30 runners took to the pair of pre-marked courses from the Gold Run Trailhead at last week’s penultimate Summit Trail Running Virtual Series event: Flumes/Tom’s Baby.

Morgan Elliott, 28, won the men’s long-course race on the 7.49-mile trail segment with 636 feet of elevation gain. Elliott’s winning time of 51 minutes and 17 seconds was ahead of runner-up 46-year-old Mark Martin Williams (55:00) and men’s third-place runner 51-year-old Mark Hurlbert (1:02:27).

The women’s long-course race was won by Whitney Henceroth, 31, whose time of 1:02:00 was fast enough for third-place overall. The women’s long-course top-three was rounded out by 34-year-old Dani Zatkoff (1:11:00) and 53-year-old Mary Skowrow (1:14:00).

The 4.86-mile short course featured 512 feet of vertical gain and was won by Scott Siriano, 53, who completed the course in 38:04. The women’s short-course race winner was Eva Hagen, 54, who’s winning time of 39:48 placed her second overall.

The top-three men’s finishers were rounded out by 52-year-old John Borthwick (41:56) and 47-year-old John Bogdanoff (1:05:28) while Jenny Wong, 38, and Sharon McDowell-Larsen, 60, completed the women’s top three with times of 42:31 and 49:18, respectively.

The sixth and final Summit Trail Running Virtual Series event of the season will take place at and around Carter Park beginning Sept. 16. For more information and full results, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com/programs/special-events-and-tournaments/summit-trail-running-series.