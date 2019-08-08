Results: Summit Trail Running Series, Tom’s Baby/Flumes 2.4K, 7K, 11K

A runner takes part in Wednesday evening's Tom's Baby/Flumes races, the fifth of six events as part of this summer's Summit Trail Running Series.

Courtesy Breckenridge Recreation

BRECKENRIDGE — More than 70 runners convened at the Gold Run Trailhead in Breckenridge on Wednesday evening for the fifth of six races in the 2019 Summit Trail Running Series, the Tom’s Baby-Flumes long-, short- and super short-course races.

The 11K long course route took runners from the Gold Run trailhead to Gold Run Road, the Upper Flume trail, the Lower Flume trail, Mike’s trail, the Middle Flume trail and the Tom’s Baby trail before finishing back at the Gold Run Road trailhead. The short and super-short courses started and finished at the same spot, skirting some of the trails in the same area.

Breckenridge local Mason Mitchell won the long course with a time of 50 minutes and 41 seconds, eight seconds ahead of the runner-up 50:49 pace of Jeremiah Vaille. With the victory, Mitchell has now won three Summit Trail Running Series long-course races in a row, including the July 24 Horseshoe Gulch 14K and the July 10 Baker’s Tank 11K. Mitchell also won the season-opening Mountain Thunder/BOEC 8K on June 12 and took third place at the French Gulch 8K on June 26.

The sixth and final race in the summer series will be the Carter Park 8K/14K on Wednesday, Aug 14.

Overall results

Long course 11K

1. Mason Mitchell, 26, 50:41

2. Jeremiah Vaille, 17, 50:49

3. Max Bonenberger, 17, 51:06

Short course 7K

1. Zac Witman, 18, 34:47

2. Dominyk Remeikis, 14, 36:30

3. Scott Siriano, 52, 37:11

Super short course 2.4K

1. Ella Hagen, 12, 20:32

2. Kotz Ryder, 7, 23:42

3. Cecelia Miner, 11, 24:04

Long course 11K, divisional results

Women 18-29

1. Kalli Barrett, 01:17:58

Women 30-39

1. Tracy Larson, 01:07:27

2. Kelsy Maxie, 01:10:19

3. Linsey Joyce, 01:11:01

Women 40-49

1. Jaime Falcon, 01:02:24

Women 50-59

1. Susan Loken, 01:02:23

2. Crystal Miller, 01:24:58

Women 60+

1. Theresa Burst, 01:33:20

Boys 13-17

1. Jeremiah Vaille, 50:49

2. Max Bonenberger, 51:06

3. Samuel Burke, 54:05

Men 18-29

1. Mason Mitchell, 50:41

2. Hayden Van Andel, 01:03:15

Men 30-39

1. Trevor P. Wagner, 59:05

2. Mike Leighton, 01:08:23

3. Michael Wurzel, 01:09:19

Men 40-49

1. Mark Martin-Williams, 55:38

2. Teague Holmes, 57:45

3. Robert Sargent, 01:06:30

Men 50-59

1. Mark Hurlbert, 57:56

2. John McCray, 01:05:28

3. Thomas Combs, 01:23:40

Men 60+

1. John Slate, 01:27:42

Short course 7K, divisional results

Girls 10-12

1. Saskia Martin-Williams, 55:03

Girls 13-17

1. Logan Reid, 51:55

2. Sadie Schroder, 53:32

Women 18-29

1. Melissa Riley, 45:07

2. Bree Ensor, 49:36

Women 30-39

1. Jenny Wong, 42:54

2. Jamie Pestien, 43:54

3. Melissa Woods, 50:47

Women 40-49

1. Angie Hayes, 48:02

2. Kim Benedict, 48:44

3. Lizl Kotz, 50:16

Women 50-59

1. Eva Hagen, 40:34

2. Elaine L. Gort, 01:05:15

Women 60+

1. Sunjun Kang, 01:08:12

2. Brigitta Linzbichler, 01:26:02

Boys 10-12

1. Zander Reid, 47:45

2. Joshua Shriver, 54:21

Boys 13-17

1. Dominyk Remeikis, 36:30

2. Zachary McBride, 38:25

Men 18-29

1. Zac Witman, 34:47

Men 30-39

1. Chris Blackwell, 41:40

2. Stephen Ensor, 48:03

Men 40-49

1. Daniel Schroder, 47:06

2. John Bogdanoff, 48:31

3. Dan Lee, 50:42

Men 50-59

1. Scott Siriano, 37:11

2. John Borthwich, 39:26

3. Michael Hagen, 40:30

Men 60+

1. Greg Birk, 53:07

2. Arthur Albin, 01:0850

3. Helmut Linzbichler, 01:26:01

Super short course 2.4K, divisional results

Girls 10-12

1. Ella Hagen, 20:32

2. Cecelia Miner, 24:04

3. Reeve Kotz, 28:05

Girls 13-17

1. Sage Hanks, 25:04

Boys 10-12

1. Ollie Dixon, 26:36

2. Auden Pierpont, 26:38