Results: Summit Trail Running Series Virtual Rec Center/Mountain Thunder
Morgan Elliott, Eva Hagen win in Strava-based format
Nearly 50 runners took to the pre-marked 2.8-mile, 343-foot elevation gain Rec Center/Mountain Thunder course late last week as part of the town of Breckenridge’s virtual Summit Trail Running Series.
Morgan Elliott crossed the finish line with the fastest time, a mark of 17 minutes and 31 seconds input via the popular Strava GPS application, to win the 18-athlete men’s race.
Elliot’s time was more than a minute faster than runner-up 2020 Summit High School grad Jeremiah Vaille (18:52). Fellow Breck local Mark Martin-Williams took third with a time of 20:24 ahead of rising Summit High sophomore Zach McBride (21:19) and Scott Siriano, who rounded out the men’s top five with a time of 22:42.
In the 29-athlete women’s race, Breck local Eva Hagen won with a time of 23:02. Hagen’s winning time was 19 seconds faster than runner-up and fellow Summit County local Whitney Henceroth (23:21). Hagen’s daughter Ella finished in third place with a time of 23:22 in front of Summit County locals Jenny Wong (24:12) and Alice Wescott (26:32) in fourth and fifth places, respectively.
The next race in the town’s summer trail running series is a a 5.5-mile course in French Gulch scheduled for July 22. For more information, to register and for full results from the first race of the summer, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com/programs/special-events-and-tournaments/summit-trail-running-series.
