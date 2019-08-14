Results, video, photos: 2019 Breck Epic stage 4, Aqueduct

BRECKENRIDGE — Make it four-for-four for Keegan Swenson and Katerina Nash. The top professional cyclists at this year’s Breck Epic stage mountain bike race each won their fourth stage in four days — the Aqueduct in the backcountry between Breckenridge and Keystone — to maintain their leads with two stages remaining in the six-day race.

Swenson’s Stage 4 time of 3 minutes, 11 seconds and 39 seconds was just under five minutes ahead of overall second-place racer Russell Finsterwald. Finsterwald completed the 41.2-mile, 6,473-foot elevation gain stage in 03:16:10.04, the seventh-fastest time of the day in the elite men’s Union Cycliste Internationale division. Through four of six days, Finsterwald trails Swenson by 11 minutes and is 7 1/2 minutes ahead of overall third-place rider Nash Dory, who took fourth place on the stage.

Entering Thursday’s Wheeler stage, the top 3 overall men’s riders clock in at 12:18:23.65 (Swenson), 12:29:25.04 (Finsterwald) and 12:36:54.81 (Dory). The top 3 men’s riders for Stage 4 were Swenson, Luis Mejia (12:38:39.07 overall, 03:12:32.72 Stage 4) and Richard Cypress Gorry (12:38:35.78, 03:12:48.63).

In the women’s race, the top 3 overall women also went 1-2-3 on Wednesday. Nash’s Stage 4 time of 03:54:43.72 was just under 90 seconds ahead of Hannah Finchamp’s time of 03:56:10.35. Heading into the 24-mile, 5,227-foot elevation gain Wheeler stage Thursday, it appears to be a two-woman race between the CLIF pro team cyclists, as Finchamp is back seven minutes and 16 seconds.

Evelyn Dong, who is 32 minutes back of Nash, joined them on the podium with a Stage 4 time just more than four hours.

Thursday’s Wheeler stage will take the more than 400 mountain bikers to the heights of the Tenmile Range, steeply ascending and descending Wheeler Pass between Peaks 8 and 9 before riding the Copper Mountain Resort side of the range to the turnaround point on the Peaks Trail in the backcountry outside Frisco.

Stephan Davoust leading 2man break up Vomit Hill, Swenson n others a minute back 15mi into 40mi stage pic.twitter.com/wdo8o1sYQF — Breck Epic (@BreckEpic) August 14, 2019

Stage 4, Wednesday

Aqueduct

41.2 miles, 6,473-foot elevation gain

Total time followed by Stage-4 time

Union Cycliste Internationale men

1. Keegan Swenson, 12:18:23.65, 03:11:39.36

2. Russell Finsterwald, 12:29:25.05, 03:16:10.04

3. Nash Dory, 12:36:54.81, 03:13:35.57

Union Cycliste Internationale women

1. Katerina Nash, 15:19:01.06, 03:54:43.72

2. Hannah Finchamp, 15:26:17.27, 03:56:10.35

3. Evelyn Dong, 15:51:04.29, 04:00:34.10

6-day solo men 19+ pro-1

1. Wes Rassmussen, 14:31:24.56, 03:38:39.93

2. Juan Cordova, 14:34:04.26, 03:48:23.54

3. Pablo Cruz, 14:41:26.43, 03:43:21.98

6-day solo women 19+ pro-1

1. Jenna Downey, 19:07:17.94, 04:50:56.68

2. Ro Mayberry, 19:30:21.91, 04:47:31.46

3. Romany McNamara, 21:26:40.85, 05:21:02.85

6-day solo singlespeed men open

1. Jorge Brito, 15:23:14.51, 03:54:57.70

2. Dahn Pahrs, 16:22:32.99, 04:09:26.49

3. Regis Ricketts, 17:13:09.99, 04:23:26.54

6-day solo singlespeed women open

1. Collen O’Neil, 21:17:22.02, 05:23:15.83

2. Jessica Nelson, 23:35:45.32, 06:03:31.51

6-day solo men 30+ category 1

1. Ciro Zarate, 14:54:36.43, 03:52:59.19

2. Daniel Munoz, 14:57:58.10, 03:42:17.25

3. Alister Ratcliff, 15:10:23.65, 03:48:25.74

6-day solo men 40+ category 1

1. Ryan Dahl, 14:42:16.63, 03:46:50.22

2. Felix Camire, 14:50:00.26, 03:43:32.89

3. Simon Dove, 14:53:54.23, 03:47:37.37

6-day solo men 50+ category 1

1. Matt Woodruff, 15:46:03.70, 04:01:01.99

2. Lorenzo Milesi, 16:34:55.16, 04:14:12.32

3. Peter Davis, 17:10:39.66, 04:32:50.06

6-day solo men 30+ category 2-3

1. Fausto Molina, 15:46:29.77, 03:54:58.91

2. Diego Reyes, 15:48:19.06, 04:02:48.79

3. Bernardo Vintimilla, 15:50:16.78, 03:50:36.80

6-day solo men 40+ category 2-3

1. Kris Hendricks, 15:49:47.45, 04:04:29.13

2. Juan Diego Mejia Vallejo, 16:02:42.81, 04:07:19.75

3. Tim Peeters, 17:04:42.55, 04:19:09.91

6-day solo men 60+ category 1-2-3

1. Russ Asleson, 18:03:43.32, 04:37:08.99

2. Kevin Malone, 19:27:45.28, 05:06:14.04

3. Larry DeWitt, 19:34:54.17, 04:59:47.96

6-day solo clydesdale open

1. Christian Hon, 18:49:34.77, 04:43:37.22

2. Ryan Knoche, 19:12:25.07, 04:49:21.49

3. Arthur Elmer, 19:22:48.69, 04:24:12.38

6-day solo women 19+ category 2-3

1. Gabriela Loaiza, 22:07:22.08, 05:36:22.99

2. Janelle Brown, 22:32:05.87, 05:20:42.59

3. Beth Steen, 23:28:37.59, 06:05:51.58

6-day solo women 40+ category 1-2-3

1. Tracy Paradise, 18:24:15.32, 04:42:03.61

2. Shelley Peachell, 18:57:59.75, 04:47:52.45

3. Echo Rowe, 19:45:32.47, 05:11:19.76

6-day solo women 50+ category 1-2-3

1. Tamara Tabeek, 21:06:27.54, 05:28:54.88

2. Heidi Coulter, 21:50:38.07, 05:28:54:54.13

3. Kim Bear, 23:26:53.83, 06:00:03.06

Halfway through the Epic. Three stages down. Three stages to go. The Aqueduct stage starts now. #breckepic Posted by Breck Epic on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

6-day duo open men pro 1-2-3

1. Nunez-Garrett, 16:04:48.11, 04:04:18.37

2. Barnett-Quattlebaum, 16:29:36.40, 04:12:12.14

3. Rider-Kettrick, 16:58:33.68, 04:18:41.78

6-day duo open men 80+ pro 1-2-3

1. Stefko-Porter, 15:59:55.87, 04:05:38.90

2. Lofgren-Diehl, 16:28:14.46, 04:09:27.22

3. De Bakker-Houben, 16:50:43.63, 04:18:22.78

6-day duo coed pro 1-2-3

1. Franco-Carrington, 18:42:36.66, 04:47:02.75

2. Ibanez-Rodriguez, 20:42:18.13, 05:15:17.53

3. Stockton-Scholtz, 20:49:14.40, 05:18:39.28

6-day duo open women pro 1-2-3

1. Hibbitts-Graziosi, 24:45:40.90, 06:08:55.37

2. Coffelt-Pruis, 25:33:09.53, 06:22:06.94

6-day duo relay

1. Melley-Melley, 19:15:38.25, 04:57:08.25

2. Zander-Zander, 19:20:30.37, 04:56:24.86

3. Arlinghaus-Arlinghaus, 20:52:24.17, 06:02:44.47

Tandem

1. Davis-Davis, 18:26:39.46, 04:38:15.44

2. Gomez-Gomez, 29:11:24.26, 07:27:28.13

3-day 4-6 solo open men pro 1-2-3

1. Peter Tonn, 03:49:18.73

2. Jorge Coto, 03:53:02.49

3. Andrew Ordelheide, 05:03:10.82

3-day 4-6 solo open women pro 1-2-3

1. Angela Parra, 04:05:14.90

2. Bethany Hancock, 05:17:29.70

3. Stephanie Brunnemann, 05:23:41.94, 05:23:41.94

3-day 4-6 solo men 40+ pro 1-2-3

1. Felipe Castro, 03:45:13.84

2. Andres Gamboa, 04:00:37.84

3. Alfredo Peralta, 04:04:16.20

3-day 4-6 solo men 50+ pro 1-2-3

1. Vince Archer, 04:04:55.73

2. Steve Mee, 04:17:09.34

3. Dan Knight, 04:41:50.61

Grand Fondo

1. Reade Warner, 03:03:45.35

2. Cole Ellison, 03:59:17.50

3. Ron Kelley, 04:18:11.89

BRECK EPIC 2019: Rear-view mirror

Stage 1: Pennsylvania Creek

Stage 2: Colorado Trail

Stage 3: Guyot

BRECK EPIC 2019: What’s to come

Thursday, Aug. 15

Stage 5: Wheeler

24 miles, 5,227-foot elevation gain

</div> <p style="margin-top:8px;font-family:Helvetica Neue,Helvetica,arial;font-size:11px;">Route map for <a title="View this route map on plotaroute.com" href="https://www.plotaroute.com/route/876246?units=km" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Breck Epic 2019 Stage 5: Wheeler</a> by <a title="View this person's profile on plotaroute.com" href="https://www.plotaroute.com/userprofile/92207" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">MIKE MCCORMACK</a> on <a title="plotaroute.com - free route planner for walking, running, cycling and more" href="https://www.plotaroute.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">plotaroute.com</a></p> </div> <p>

Friday, Aug. 16

Stage 6: Gold Dust

29.3 miles, 3,740-foot elevation gain

For more information, visit BreckEpic.com.