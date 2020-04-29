Retail businesses can reopen for limited in-person shopping beginning Friday

The front door of Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco is cracked open on Tuesday, April 28. With the new safer-at-home restrictions, businesses are allowed to deliver goods to customers via curbside pickup.

DILLON — Summit County has further loosened restrictions on businesses by allowing nonessential retail shops to begin scheduling appointments for individual in-person shopping Friday, May 1.

On Monday, April 27, nonessential retail establishments were permitted to reopen to sell products via delivery, window service or curbside pickup. This new addition allows for limited in-person shopping, which Lua Tôn, owner of Colisco Wearables and The Flying Crane Boutique in Frisco, said will “get the ball rolling.”

Tôn said she was interested in opening her shop to appointments for one customer to come in at a time. She has been using an online business model since the start of the shutdown but said her store typically depends on visitors walking down Main Street. However, she said she has had some business from locals as well as out-of-town clients, to whom she is shipping products.

“A lot of locals here, they make a point to shop local, and we really appreciate that,” Tôn said.

Tôn said she doesn’t think allowing scheduled shopping visits will make much of a difference to the economy on Main Street but said it could be a good start.

“We have to start somewhere,” Tôn said. “One thing at a time.”

Next Page Books & Nosh owner Lisa Holenko said she plans to talk to her staff to make sure they are comfortable before deciding whether they will allow limited in-person shopping. She said that if no one is strongly opposed to the idea, she plans to allow for appointments with necessary precautions, such as the use of facial coverings. Holenko said the bookstore is providing curbside pickup and delivery options, as well.

While noncritical retail stores and personal service businesses — such as salons and tattoo parlors — are allowed limited openings beginning Friday, the county is requiring all businesses to complete the Summit County Business Social Distancing Protocol form, which is meant to outline the businesses’ plan for social distancing and other health measures.

Businesses that are currently open must complete the form and post it at the establishment and on the establishment’s website, if there is one, by Friday, according to the latest public health order. Businesses that are not currently open must complete and post the form prior to opening. The form can be found at Co.Summit.co.us/coronavirus.