Review: Tedeschi Trucks Band rocks Dillon Amphitheater

Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1, people lined up for hours to see the Grammy Award-winning blues and rock group Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Dillon Amphitheater. Even without its horn section, the powerhouse band delivered a freight-train force show.

Both vocalists — Susan Tedeschi and Mike Mattison — belted out such long and commanding notes that you’d never know that most musicians find performing at high elevations taxing. Of course, Trucks, a guitar legend in his own right, simply shredded throughout the night.

The connection between Tedeschi and Trucks, who have been married since 1999, was palpable. Seeped in blues, jazz and gospel roots, they forged Tedeschi Trucks Band in 2010, crossing genres through masterful musicianship. While Trucks remained in the zone Sunday night, somewhat reserved in regards to interaction with the audience, his guitar spoke loud and clear to everyone, and his appreciative expressions toward Tedeschi were touching. Meanwhile, Tedeschi invigorated the crowd with her soulful vocals and playing while Mattison’s vocals nearly blew the roof off the stage.

“The one emotion that they evoke is joy,” said Robert Vonk, who traveled to Dillon from Oklahoma City to see the show, and has been so moved by seeing Trucks play that it has caused him to tear up a bit. “We come here for two hours and it’s just two hours of pure joy. There’s just an emotional connection with them.”

The band played for over two hours. They had a shorter set at the beginning, a half-hour break and then contiuned for 1 hour and 20 minutes. The concert began with upbeat bluesy tunes like “Little by Little” and “Don’t Know What it Means,” followed by rocking tunes like “Whiskey Legs” and slower, more soulful songs like “When Will I Begin” and “Anyday.”

The second set featured rousing covers like “Don’t Think Twice” — which had a man in the front row shout “you sing it better (than Bob Dylan)” to Tedeschi — and “The Sky Is Crying,” with plenty of jamming in between. Other songs included “Made Up Mind,” “Signs, High Times,” “Somebody Pick Up My Pieces,” “Part of Me” and “I Want More,” followed by an encore of “Midnight” and “Get What You Deserve.”

Tedeschi and Mattison’s harmonies soared, and Trucks’ trance-like solos transported many to another realm. Each musician took their turn showcasing their extraordinary talent, be it on drums, keys, bass, vocals, or, of course, slide guitar.

Tedeschi Trucks Band was just one of the latest big names to play in the small town of Dillon. The Dillon Amphitheater has been drawing bigger and bigger names since its nearly $10 million renovation in 2018.

