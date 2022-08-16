 Ridge Street alley entrance in Breckenridge closed for concrete work | SummitDaily.com
Ridge Street alley entrance in Breckenridge closed for concrete work

Eliza Noe
  

The Ridge Street alley entrances on Lincoln Avenue will be closed on Aug. 17.
Town of Breckenridge/Courtesy image

The Ridge Street alley entrance on Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge is closed for concrete work.

Drivers are encouraged to use the adjacent block for entering the alley, and two-way traffic will be permitted. The closure will extend through all of Wednesday, Aug. 17.

