Rising cost of living emerges as key issue at Colorado Statehouse — but parties are far apart on solutions

Colorado's mile-high cost of living is emerging as a key issue for lawmakers in the 2018 legislative session — but so far, the two parties are prescribing vastly different remedies.

To Democrats, government should be doing more to alleviate the middle-class crunch with funding for new social programs and affordable housing.

"We have a responsibility to hardworking Coloradans to actually do something," said Rep. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, "not just throw up our hands and hope someone else fixes the problem."

To Republicans, the size of government is precisely the problem; they've offered two bills already to cut taxes, even as Democrats are looking to raise new revenue.

"I think it's a fundamental disagreement we have on what the role of government is," said Rep. Cole Wist, the assistant House Republican leader from Centennial.

Both sides insist there are still opportunities for collaboration. And there are already two bills on the subject with bipartisan support to extend tax credits for affordable housing and child care.

But early on, the most ambitious proposals appear significantly more likely to land in a 2018 campaign ad than on the governor's desk to be signed into law.

