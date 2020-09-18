Rising Sun Distillery to release new whiskey
Rising Sun Distillery, which recently opened a new tasting room in Frisco, has created a new whiskey in collaboration with Epic Brewing. The whiskey, called Dark Angel, will be released at the distillery Oct. 9.
The whiskey uses three of the malts sourced from the Big Bad Baptist beer. New American Oak spirals are added to the barrels to increase oak, toast and vanilla flavors.
