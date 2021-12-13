Rivers Clothing Co. wins 2021 Wassail Days competition

Rivers Clothing Co. is once again the winner of Frisco’s Wassail Days competition. From Nov. 27 through Dec. 5, residents and visitors had the opportunity to sample wassail from over 50 participating businesses and vote for their favorite recipes.

In 2019, 63 businesses collectively served over 21,000 sips of wassail, according to a news release. This year, 55 local businesses collectively served over 24,000 sips of wassail. Once a person visited 12 participating businesses, they could redeem a punch card for a commemorative mug.

Following Rivers, Frisco Lodge came in second place and Re/Max Properties of the Summit was third. The top three winners receive a prize from the town.

The rest of the top-10 recipes were from Sunny Side Up Studio, Frisco Emporium, Trouts Fly Fishing, Foote’s Rest, Uptown on Main, Ein Prosit and Wyatt West.