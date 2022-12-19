Rivers Clothing Co. wins 2022 Wassail Days competition

Rivers Clothing Co. once again won the popular vote in Frisco’s 2022 Wassail Days competition.

Joe Kusomoto/Town of Frisco

Another Wassail Days celebration has come and gone, and Rivers Clothing Co. is once again the people’s choice winner. The Frisco event ran from Nov. 26 through Dec. 4, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to sample wassail from over 55 participating businesses and vote for their favorite.

Rivers and the Frisco Lodge, which have been the top two winners since 2017, won first and second place, respectively. Wit’s End Antiques came in third place. The top three will receive a prize from the town of Frisco.

Rounding out the top 10 are The Lost Cajun, RE/MAX Properties of the Summit, Frisco Emporium, Wyatt West, Colisco Wearables, Butterhorn Bakery & Café and Shoe Inn Boutique.