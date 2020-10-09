Road closure at East Broken Lance Bridge
A road closure will take place at the East Broken Lance bridge in Breckenridge due to bridge repairs. Detours are set up that will direct traffic around the west end of Broken Lance Drive.
The closure will take place through Oct. 23.
