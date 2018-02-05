Road closures and conditions in and around Summit County for Monday, Feb. 5

A winter storm rolled in early Monday morning in Summit County, creating slick and snowy winter driving conditions. In a winter weather advisory, the National Weather Service reports that people traveling in the mountains should be prepared for winter travel, blowing snow and slick road conditions today and tonight.

Current road closures include Dillon Dam Road and Loveland Pass, due to adverse weather conditions.

CLOSED- US 6 Loveland Pass,b/c adverse conditions;Extended closure expected;HazMat vehicles will use Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70 periodically — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 5, 2018

Traction laws are in place for both east and westbound I-70 between Silverthorne and Georgetown, as well as both east and westbound I-70 between Vail and Copper Mountain. A traction law is also in effect for Highway 9 Hoosier Pass.

Recommended Stories For You