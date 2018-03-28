I-70 road closures and restrictions for Wednesday, March 28

The second winter storm of the week has arrived, and the snow has already caused quite a few traffic incidents and closures. The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced:

Eastbound I-70 is now OPEN at Silverthorne, following a crash. moderate crash. 5:23 p.m.

I-70 westbound is now OPEN at Eisenhower Tunnel, milemarker 215, following a crash. 5:17 p.m.

I-70 westbound is now OPEN at Frisco, milemarker 201, due to moderate crash: 5:30 p.m.

I-70 Copper Mountain eastbound/westbound is now open.: 5:03 p.m.

*CLOSED- #I70West @ Copper Mtn.,MM 195,b/c moderate crash.* — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 28, 2018

I-70 eastbound is closed at Vail Pass, milemarker 176, due to multiple spun out vehicles: 3:49 p.m.

A traction law has also been issued between Vail and Copper Mountain: 3:31 p.m.; and for I-70 eastbound and westbound between Silverthorne and Bakerville. Passenger vehicles are required to have snow or mud/snow tires, use chains/alternative traction devices or be a 4WD/AWD vehicle.