Road closures and restrictions near Summit County Friday, March 23

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.: OPEN- EB I-70 at Vail Pass, MM 176, following crash clean up. Expect delays in the area.

UPDATE: WB I-70 is open at Copper Mountain and at Vail Pass.

Heavy traffic and delays were reported at 2:40 p.m. on westbound I-70 milemarker 191-184 Vail Pass due to right lane closure west of summit for emergency road work.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced several closures and restrictions this morning.

Westbound I-70 is closed at Copper Mountain, milemarker 195, due to a moderate crash at 10:07 a.m. A traction law is in place I-70 EB and WB between Copper Mountain and Vail, 12:26 p.m.

Westbound I-70 is closed at Vail Pass Summit, milemarker 190, due to slide-offs west of the Summit, at 9:57 a.m. UPDATE: WB I-70 is open at Vail Pass Summit, MM 195, following slide-offs, 12:23 p.m. Eastbound I-70 is still closed at Vail Pass, 12:23 p.m.

There is a traction law on US 6 Loveland Pass. Passenger vehicles required to have snow or mud/snow tires, use chains/alternative traction devices or be a 4WD/AWD vehicle, at 10:07 a.m.

A traction law is in place at EB/WB I-70 between Silverthorne and Bakerville. Passenger vehicles are required to have snow or mud/snow tires, use chains/alternative traction devices or be a 4WD/AWD vehicle, at 10:17 a.m.

I-70 eastbound is closed at Eagle, milemarker 169, due to moderate crash, at 10:20 a.m. UPDATE: Reopened at 10:32 a.m., expect delays in the area.