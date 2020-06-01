Road closures planned in Breckenridge and Silverthorne

Due to construction, the intersection of French and Main streets in Breckenridge will be closed through Wednesday, June 3. The intersection will reopen between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily. According to a public notice from the town, the closure is due to an upgrade by Xcel Energy to an electrical feeder line.

In Silverthorne, Brian Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Sixth Avenue and Annie Road, according to a tweet from the town. The closure is due to a concrete replacement project and will last through Wednesday.