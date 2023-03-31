Road work expanded the footprint of a park in Frisco. Now the town is looking to improve the area.

Triangle Park in Frisco.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

After a major Colorado Department of Transportation project, known as the Gap Project, in 2021 added about 6,000 square feet to Triangle Park in Frisco, the town is seeking a company to enhance the park’s features.

Located at the corner of East Main Street and Summit Boulevard, the landscaped park currently contains two art sculptures, the Main Street Frisco entrance sign, picnic tables and benches. In March, the Frisco released a request for proposals seeking companies to develop a design to improve the about 1.5-acre park, according to a news release from the town.

A rendering of how the Gap Project altered Triangle Park.

The overall goal is to create a more functional park that makes better use of the space available, the release states, adding that the project is particularly significant because it acts as a gateway into the community.

The consultant hired for the project will be responsible for developing and managing a public input process, according to the release. Proposals for the project are due April 26.