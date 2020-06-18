Road work, recpath paving planned in Breckenrdige
A section of the recpath in Breckenridge from behind the Summit County Justice Center to south of the Park Avenue Flyover (behind Loaf ‘N Jug) will be repaved starting at 7 a.m. Friday, June 19. Pedestrians will be detoured around the work zone.
On Tuesday, June 23, Ridge Street will close at of 110 N. Ridge St. for water service work. A 12-foot wide by 9-foot deep trench will be dug across the street, which is expected to be closed through Thursday, June 25. Vehicles will be able to access the block from the north via Lincoln Avenue and from the south via Washington Avenue. There will be no through traffic access.
Call the town of Breckenridge Public Works Department at 970-453-3170 with questions.
