Road work season is underway in Summit County. How will traffic be impacted by the projects each town planning to complete this summer?

Road construction projects are scheduled to occur various places throughout the county in spring and summer 2023.

Warmer spring days mean summer — sometimes jokingly referred to as road repair season in Summit County — is just around the corner.

Already, the Colorado Department of Transportation has resumed the Interstate 70 auxiliary lane project between Frisco and Silverthorne, which is expected to extend into the fall. But local municipalities and the county government also have road projects they plan to get underway during the warmer weather.

While construction plans can change, here is a list of what road work residents and visitors can expect through the end of the summer.

Breckenridge

Information about Breckenridge road improvements can be found on the town’s website , TownOfBreckenridge.com, under the town projects and issues tab.

From about April 24 to May 5, shoulder and parking closures will be in place along Lincoln Avenue for concrete replacement. The intersections of Lincoln Avenue and Harris Street as well as Lincoln Avenue and High Street will also be closed. Harris Street and High Street will remain open to local traffic.

Then, from May 8 to May 12, North Main Street from French Street to the Colorado Highway 9 roundabout will be closed for concrete replacement. Four O’clock Road will then be closed after Park Avenue from May 12 to May 26.

From May 1 to May 6, Lincoln Avenue will be closed from Main Street to High Street for asphalt overlay work. Main Street from North French Street to the Highway 9 roundabout will be closed from May 2 to May 12, also for asphalt overlay.

Four O’clock Road will be closed May 15 to May 19. Tiger Road from Highlands Drive to Gold Run Road will be closed between May 22 and June 2. Then, from Sept. 4 through Sept. 30, Ski Hill Road will be closed from Park Avenue to Boulder Circle.

In May, sidewalk improvements to Broken Lance Drive will cause shoulder and single-lane closures, but the roadway will remain open. Short delays should be expected during the day.

All dates are approximate and will be updated as progress is made, the Breckenridge website states. No construction will occur over Memorial Day weekend.

Frisco

Frisco Public Works Director Jeff Goble provided a list of road projects in store for 2023, noting that all dates are tentative and subject to change.

Road striping will result in rolling lane closures in the Main Street core area from Madison Avenue to Colorado Highway 9, Granite Street and all town parking lots through May and early June.

Between June 12 and June 29, closures with detours will be in place in several areas during slurry application and for several hours afterwards. These closures and detours will occur at North 7th Avenue’s intersection with Galena Street to the dead end, from North 5th Avenue’s intersection with Galena to the dead end, along Teller Alley from Madison Street to 1st Avenue and along Granite Street.

Occurring in conjunction with the slurry sealing, the West Main Street bridge and 4th Avenue bridge will see guardrail improvements as well as asphalt and slurry seal improvements. One-lane traffic will take place at the bridges during the guard rail work and slurry application.

After July 4, milling and asphalt operations will result in one-lane traffic on Dillon Dam Road to just beyond Lakeview Terrace, along 4th Avenue from Granite Street to Creekside Drive, along 3rd Avenue from Granite Street to the dead end, along School Road and along Belford Street from 2nd Avenue to the end of the Peak One Neighborhood.

Also after July 4, median and roundabout improvements will occur on Highway 9, also known as Summit Boulevard, from Granite Street to Recreation Way. This will result in left lane closures weekdays from from 7 a.m. to noon on both northbound and southbound directions of Highway 9 as well as partial lane closures within the roundabout. No work will be performed on the weekends.

A project that will detour parts of 5th Avenue and 4th Avenue and will close Wildflower Lane for three to five days still has no scheduled start date.

Silverthorne

Silverthorne Public Works Director Tom Daugherty also shared information about upcoming construction projects that could impact the public.

Sewer line replacement on the east side of Blue River Parkway from Blue River Flats to Après Shores will continue from April to the end of June. Most construction will take place outside of travel lanes but occasional one-lane closures may occur.

Beginning in early July, Silverthorne will be reconstructing 3rd Street from Adams Avenue to Brian Avenue to create an additional 35 parking spaces in the downtown core, create new sidewalks, replace water lines and install new storm and sewer drains. The project is expected to last into September, and 3rd Street will be closed throughout construction

Fourth North developer Milender White will be constructing parking and sidewalks on Adams Avenue between 4th and 5th streets and on 5th Street between Blue River Parkway and Adams Avenue from May through the end of the summer. Additionally, new sidewalks and landscaping will be installed along Blue River Parkway between 4th and 5th streets.

Dillon

Dillon Town Engineer Dan Burroughs noted several projects scheduled to occur in April and May.

Reconstruction of Lodgepole Street and its intersection with LaBonte Street started two weeks ago, and Lodgepole Street is closed from the Dillon Amphitheater to near the Point Dillon Condos. Reconstruction of the intersection will result in major traffic impacts, but the date for that work is not yet scheduled.

Work to resurface West LaBonte Street between Dillon Dam Road and Lake Dillon Drive will result in minor traffic impacts during the day, including to those with driveways in the area.

While Burroughs could not provide dates for the start of these projects, he noted residents can sign up for email updates in advance of the work on the town’s construction blog at TODCon.info .

County roads

Summit County Communications Director David Rossi compiled information from the Road and Bridge Department but noted that the list of road work is not finalized and some items may be added or removed.

Asphalt patching on Swan Mountain Road should get underway as soon as possible, with the county performing the work in-house.

Dillon Dam Road will see one-lane closures for overlay work expected to occur in June or early July.

The intersection of Coyne Valley Road and Continental Court will be reconstructed resulting in possible short-duration closures. The schedule for this project is currently unknown but the public will be notified when it begins, Rossi said.

Signage will be in place near paving projects at least a week ahead of time, Rossi said, and the county will do its best to reach out to owners directly to communicate direct impacts.